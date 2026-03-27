‘Dadu Majra dump nearly cleared’: Chandigarh MC; petitioner alleges concealment, fresh dumping

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Dadu Majra garbage dump had been almost cleared, with about 6,100 metric tonnes (MT) of waste remaining and full clearance expected within 10 days. Advocate Amit Sharma, appearing in person, disputed the claim before a Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, alleging continued dumping, concealment of material facts, and inconsistencies in official records.

Advertisement

Senior Advocate Gaurav Mohunta, appearing for the MC along with Advocate Tanmoy Gupta for the Chandigarh Administration, submitted that legacy waste had already been processed. The MC stated that future waste management would be handled through a proposed facility to be allotted to Indian Oil Corporation, which would convert waste into gas and prevent further accumulation at the site. The MC also relied on a Himachal Pradesh High Court judgment, stating that the work at Dadu Majra had been appreciated and cited as a model for replication.

Advertisement

Advocate Amit Sharma, on the other hand, challenged these submissions, alleging that waste was being diverted and dumped in areas inhabited by economically weaker sections. He referred to an incident in Punjab where five trucks were caught dumping wet waste, leading to registration of an FIR after the drivers fled. He also cited another incident involving a truck purportedly transporting Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) to Sonepat that overturned in Chandigarh. He alleged that the truck contained untreated wet waste, yet no FIR was registered.

Advertisement

Referring to official records, Sharma submitted that minutes of meetings of the Chandigarh Administration recorded instances of dumping in Sector 53 and nearby choes, as well as burning of waste, contradicting claims that all waste was being scientifically processed.

He further alleged a continuing pattern of misleading representations to the Court, citing a tender document placed on record on November 16, 2023, without being served on him. Upon obtaining a certified copy, he found more than 150 handwritten alterations, the absence of authentication by a qualified solid waste management expert from IIT, and endorsement instead by an electrical engineer. The report, he alleged, was contrary to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and prescribed guidelines. He added that this tender has since been scrapped, as per the MC’s own latest submission.

Advertisement

On what he termed a “third dump,” the petitioner stated that its existence was denied by the MC until 2024. He submitted that once acknowledged, its volume was repeatedly revised in quick succession, despite prior assertions that no fresh waste was being added and that all waste was being processed, raising doubts about the reliability of official disclosures.

He further submitted that on January 15, 2025, the MC had undertaken to clear all waste by May 31, 2025. The deadline, he said, passed without completion, and a fire broke out at the site; no FIR was registered and neither the incident nor its cause was disclosed to the Court. He also pointed to minutes of meetings involving senior Chandigarh Administration officials, including the Chief Secretary, recording concerns regarding leachate management, shifting timelines and data inconsistencies, with successive Chief Secretaries expressing dissatisfaction on these issues.

After hearing both sides, the Court directed the petitioner to place on record a detailed tabulation of the instances and discrepancies relied upon. The matter is listed for April 17.