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Home / Chandigarh / Dadumajra residents fear stray canines after dog bite cases

Dadumajra residents fear stray canines after dog bite cases

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A recent incident of dog bite in a park located near a four-storey EWS flats building at Dadumajra has once again exposed the failure of the Municipal Corporation to deal with the problem of stray dog menace in the area.

Kuldeep Kumar, councillor of Dadamajra, said that 29-year-old man Neeraj was attacked by a dog in the park on Wednesday afternoon. The stray dog bit the man’s ear. He was immediately taken to the PGI.

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Kuldeep said that he had filed complaints before the authorities concerned many times regarding the stray dog menace, but no action hds been taken so far.

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Dayal Krishan, a resident of Dadumajra, said he was bitten by stray dogs a few days ago when he was going to the bus stand in the night on a bike. He said the problem had arisen in the area as people fed them at public places. He suggested a complete ban on feeding dogs in residential areas.

Vicky Bhatti, another resident of EWS flats, said that another stray dog had injured a senior citizen in the same park a few days ago. People living in the area are scared after these incidents.

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A woman resident, Santsoh Kumari, said that she was also attacked by dogs recently, but escaped unhurt after some people rescued her.

Sachin Kumar, another resident of the area, said that the children were scared to go in the park due to stray dogs. “The MC must catch these dogs which are dangerous and have been attacking people,” he said.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said said that a survey for ferocious dogs would be carried out in the area as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and necessary steps would be taken.

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