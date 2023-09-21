Daily wage sanitation workers' pay revised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to revise the salaries of daily wage “safai karamcharis” (sanitation workers) and other similarly placed employees of the corporation as per the Central Pay Commission from April 1, 2022.

Currently, sanitation workers and other daily wage employees get paid as per the Fifth Pay Commission.

Mayor Anup Gupta, in a function held here today at the MOH Office in Sector 17, handed over a sanction letter in this regard to members of a sanitation workers’ union.

The mayor said the general house of the MC had approved an agenda regarding the benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission and the Central Pay Commission to the daily wage sanitation workers and other such employees in its last meeting. A sanction was issued today to revise the salaries of the employees from January 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, as per the Sixth Pay Commission, and from April 1, 2022, as per the Central Pay Commission.