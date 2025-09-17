Dakshin Marg to be partially closed from Friday for repair work
The work will be executed by the UT Engineering Department
The UT administration has decided to close one side of the Dakshin Marg for repair work.
According to administrative officials, the Dakshin Marg stretch between Sector-38W and Sector-25W (towards Sector-25 West side) will remain closed for 10 days.
The work will be carried out by the UT Engineering Department starting September 19 (Friday).
