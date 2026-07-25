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Home / Chandigarh / Daksh’s ton helps Chandigarh lift Siechem Trophy

Daksh’s ton helps Chandigarh lift Siechem Trophy

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:28 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh U-19 team after winning the Siechem Trophy in Puducherry.
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Chandigarh won the Under-19 men's inter-state One-Day tournament — Siechem Trophy 2026 — organised by the Cricket Association of Pondicherry. The local side posted a two-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh at Puducherry.

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Chasing a challenging target of 301, Chandigarh reached 301/8 in 45.1 overs. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Chandigarh made the perfect start as Mohameed Zaid dismissed Divyansh Thakur off the very first ball of the match.

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Later, Aniket Thakur (48), Jayaditya Dogra (36) and skipper-wicketkeeper Aditya Kataria (35) kept the scoreboard moving before Naunihaal produced an unbeaten 82 off 88 balls to anchor the innings.

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Lakshit Thakur (23) propelled Himachal to a competitive 300 in 48.3 overs. Zaid (3/75) remained the main wicket-taker for the bowling side, while Sreshth Duggal (2/37), Gaganpreet Singh (2/49) and captain Abhay Singh Gulia (2/64) also shared wickets.

In reply, Chandigarh slipped to 29/2 and then 51/3 inside eight overs. Rupesh Yadav (34) and Markanday Panchal (55) rebuilt the innings before Rithwik Sood smashed 50 off 31 balls with five fours and four sixes to shift the momentum.

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Naunihaal removed Panchal and Ehit Salaria, while Mohit Thakur dismissed Gaganpreet Singh and captain Gulia, leaving Chandigarh at 270/8 with 31 runs still required.

The pressure mounted, but Daksh Kashyap held his nerves. Playing one of the finest innings of the tournament, Kashyap posted unbeaten 108 off 77 balls, decorated with six fours and nine sixes and guided UT boys home with 29 balls to spare.

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