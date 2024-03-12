Dariya man gets 6-month RI for possessing stolen property

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

A local court has sentenced Harshdeep Singh of Dariya village to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment for possessing a stolen property.

The convict was arrested in a case registered on the complaint of one Dinesh Sharma. The latter told the police that on March 14, 2016, three persons came on an Activa scooter and snatched his silver chain and Aadhaar card while he was standing outside his house at Dariya.

During the investigation, the accused was arrested. After the completion of the investigation, a challan was presented in the court.

Charges under Sections 392 and 411 of the IPC were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

The public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt by way of leading oral as well as documentary evidence. The counsel for the accused argued the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and it was full of lacunae and as such the accused was entitled to benefit of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the complainant had failed to identify the accused. There was no other witness. In these circumstances, it was observed that there was not even iota of evidence which linked the accused with the offence.

But the accused had been held guilty under Section 411 of the IPC for retaining the stolen property i.e. Aadhaar card belonging to the complainant. In view of this, the court convicted the accused to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.