DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Darkness shrouds parts of Mohali

Darkness shrouds parts of Mohali

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Non-functional streetlights on a road in Sector 60 , Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

Streetlights remained non-functional in several Mohali areas on Monday, amid unscheduled power cuts being imposed in the city.

Streetlights were non-functional in Phases 2, 4, 7, 7A, 3B1 and 3B2.

Advertisement

“It was pitch dark on the main road around 9 pm as I was returning home on my scooter after finishing my work at a shopping mall,” said Hargunjit Kaur, a Sunny Enclave resident.

Advertisement

Mohali Municipal Commissioner officials expressed ignorance about the non-functional streetlights.

On Sunday, Phases 1 to 6 reported hours-long unscheduled power cuts.

Advertisement

The Mohali Industries’ Association had also said industrial units were incurring heavy losses as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was unable to provide an uninterrupted supply.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts