Darkness shrouds parts of Mohali

Streetlights remained non-functional in several Mohali areas on Monday, amid unscheduled power cuts being imposed in the city.

Streetlights were non-functional in Phases 2, 4, 7, 7A, 3B1 and 3B2.

Advertisement

“It was pitch dark on the main road around 9 pm as I was returning home on my scooter after finishing my work at a shopping mall,” said Hargunjit Kaur, a Sunny Enclave resident.

Advertisement

Mohali Municipal Commissioner officials expressed ignorance about the non-functional streetlights.

On Sunday, Phases 1 to 6 reported hours-long unscheduled power cuts.

Advertisement

The Mohali Industries’ Association had also said industrial units were incurring heavy losses as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was unable to provide an uninterrupted supply.