Dasehra fair draws large crowd in Kharar, procession halts traffic

Thousands of people of Kharar and nearby villages witnessed the Dasehra fair at the Ajj Sarovar near the Ram Temple as effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad went up in flames.

People climbed atop rooftops and swarmed the seating area in large numbers to witness the manifestation of victory over evil.

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Before that, a procession of interesting religious tableaux lit up the atmosphere and Kharar market. From 4pm to around 6pm, the traffic on Kharar-Chandigarh road below the flyover came to a standstill as religious fervour pervaded around high-tech jhankis. People stopped their vehicles on roadside and paid their obesiance and offerings to the religious deities and took prasad for the wellbeing of themselves and their families. Recreation of ‘Sitaharan’ and ‘Jatayu’ captured in Ravana’s hand was the highlight of the day. Sri Krishna tableau was among the 20 most appreciated by devotees.

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Kharar, being the birth place of Lord Rama’s grandfather in the legend, celebrates Dasehra and Diwali in a big way in the entire region.

A sizeable population of Hindi heartland from UP and Bihar among devotees makes it an even bigger spectacle.

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Onlookers said the procession and arrangements by the Dasehra Committee were even better than the last year.

Ludhiana MP Amrinder Raja Warring came to inaugurate the fair. Warring praised the arrangements and committees’ effort to marry underprivileged girls. He announced Rs 7 lakh for the noble cause.

Earlier, during the staging of Ramlila for past one week, a crew from Mumbai was roped in for special effects and make it a grand affair. On Sunday, cables and cranes were used to portray the flight of Lord Hanuman to bring in Sanjeevani for the injured Laxman, drawing huge cheers from the gathered crowd.

Tallest effigy in Mohali

Mohali’s tallest effigy of Ravana was at 100 foot in Sector 79. Before setting it on fire, a battle was staged between the armies of Lord Rama and Ravana. People captured this scene on their mobile cameras.

The performers performed feats such as spewing high flames from their mouths and blowing ashes from their heads into the air. Ravana’s dramatic entry on a chariot decorated with skeletons and human skulls also captivated the audience. MLA Kulwant Singh was the chief guest at the event, while MP Malvinder Singh Kang also attended.

In Sector 77, the Mohali Dasehra Committee burned an 85-foot-tall effigy of Ravana.

In Mohali, events were held at six major locations in the city, while effigies were burnt at more than 25 locations in the district including at Phase-1, Mataur and Balongi.