Dashboard launched to map stubble burning

The International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) has launched Fire Watch, a multi-satellite dashboard designed to offer a more complete picture of crop residue burning. Fire Watch tracks three key measures: the number and location of active fires, the time of day when burning is most intense, and the area affected over the burning season. It currently covers Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with more states planned for the next phase.

“Current monitoring relies on fire counts from polar-orbiting satellites, which give an incomplete picture of stubble burning,” said Dr Chandra Bhushan, CEO of iFOREST. “To design effective interventions, we need to know not only how many fires are detected, but also where and when burning takes place and how much land is affected.”