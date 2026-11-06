Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Dashboard launched to map stubble burning

Dashboard launched to map stubble burning

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:20 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: PTI file
Advertisement

The International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) has launched Fire Watch, a multi-satellite dashboard designed to offer a more complete picture of crop residue burning. Fire Watch tracks three key measures: the number and location of active fires, the time of day when burning is most intense, and the area affected over the burning season. It currently covers Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with more states planned for the next phase.

“Current monitoring relies on fire counts from polar-orbiting satellites, which give an incomplete picture of stubble burning,” said Dr Chandra Bhushan, CEO of iFOREST. “To design effective interventions, we need to know not only how many fires are detected, but also where and when burning takes place and how much land is affected.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts