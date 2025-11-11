DAV Chandigarh lads win netball meet

DAV College, Sector 10, defeated GIS Club 20-15 to win the senior boys final on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior State Netball Championship. Youth Club defeated 56-SA Club 12-10 to claim the third position.

In the women’s final, GIS Club beat Youth Club 16-14. The team of 56-Sports Club defeated St Joseph’s Club 9-7 to claim the third position.

