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Home / Chandigarh / DAV College body terminates services of assistant professor

DAV College body terminates services of assistant professor

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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The Governing Body of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, has terminated the services of an assistant professor in Computer Science with effect from July 3 for allegedly not possessing the essential qualification, 13 years after the appointment.

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The principal and the assistant professor in question remained unavailable for comments on the issue despite repeated attempts.

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As per the termination order, issued by general secretary, DAV College Governing Body, the action follows the withdrawal of approval for the appointment by Panjab University and nullification of the PhD degree awarded by CMJ University. Panjab University had removed all other students and employees holding CMJ University degrees during the 2013-14 academic session.

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However, Assistant Professor Mandeep Josan continued to be the faculty member of college.

Prof Arun Kumar Grover had approved her appointment. Dr BC Josan, the then principal of DAV College, a member of the Panjab University Senate and father of Mandeep Josan, allegedly played a key role in facilitating her selection, appointment and approval.

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Sources claimed that the Panjab University Syndicate accepted the invalidity of her degree on December 8, 2018.

“The report declared that the PhD degrees of two faculty members were found to be invalid and

recommended civil and criminal proceedings against all those involved in the alleged conspiracy. However, despite these findings, no action was taken by successive university authorities for nearly eight years,” said Right To Information (RTI) activist Dr Rajinder K Singla, who claimed to have unearthed the matter of invalidity of the degree.

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