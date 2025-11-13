DT
Home / Chandigarh / DAV College emerge overall winners at PU zonal youth festival

DAV College emerge overall winners at PU zonal youth festival

Dominating the festival, the college clinched first prize in guddiya patole, rassa vattna, one act play, collage making, rangoli, kali (individual), and percussion

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Students and staff celebrate their victory at DAV College Sector 10, Chandigarh.
DAV College, Sector 10, bagged the overall trophy at the Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth Festival, becoming the first from the city to claim the overall trophy in almost after two decades.

Dominating the festival, the college clinched first prize in guddiya patole, rassa vattna, one act play, collage making, rangoli, kali (individual), and percussion.

The accolade was received by Purnima Sehgal, Dean, Cultural Activities, and Surinder Kumar, Deputy Dean, Cultural Activities.

