DAV College felicitates shooters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

Five shooters from DAV College, Sector 10, who recently medalled in the 19th Asian Games being held in Hangzhou, China, were felicitated by the institute.

The shooters continued their winning streak by clinching three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in China. Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta has announced plans to present the champions with a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each from his pocket. Department of Physical Education HOD Amanendra Mann said the college had rewarded the players with a memento and cash prizes of Rs 25,000 each.

Olympian Manu Bhaker addressed the audience, acknowledging the efforts of the college in promoting shooting as a sport on international platforms. Another shooter, 17-year-old Palak, won her first individual gold medal in the 10m air pistol event. Olympian Manu, who was among the finalists, led the team to win the gold medal in the 25m sports pistol event. Sarabjot Singh doubled his victory by winning gold in the 10m air pistol team event and silver in the 10m mixed team event, while Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh teamed up to bag the bronze medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol event.

It may be recalled that DAV students have also brought laurels to the country in various sporting events, such as the ISSF World Cup, World University Games and Junior World Cups, in the past.

#Asian Games #China