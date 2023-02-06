DAV Cricket Academy lads log 77-run victory

Chandigarh, February 5
DAV Cricket Academy defeated Sector 19 Cricket Academy by 77 runs in the ongoing 1st DP Azad Sports Trophy at Government High School, Sector 10, here today.
Batting first, DAV lads posted a mammoth total of 302/8 in 40 overs. Opener Nirman came up with a brilliant 80 off 50 balls, studded with 14 boundaries and two sixes, while Dipender (34 off 36 balls, with five boundaries) was the other notable scorer for the side. Sohail (31), captain Jashan Beniwal (30), Sahil Kumar (27), Dinesh Choudhary (25) and Adhiraj Singh (25) also contributed to the total. Jatinder Singh remained the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 3/26, while Harnoor Singh Nanda took 2/58.
In reply, the Sector 19 team posted 225/9 in 40 overs. Shivam Nagrath came up with a brilliant 58 off 60 balls, with seven boundaries and two sixes. His innings was supported by Nanda (43 off 71 balls, with five boundaries). Arjunveer Singh (28) and Mohit Bhatt (27) were other main performers for the side. Beniwal, Choudhary and Sahil Kumar claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Yuvraj and Sohail took one wicket each.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...