DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / DAV girls clinch U-17 inter-school cricket title

DAV girls clinch U-17 inter-school cricket title

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, emerged champions of the inter-school U-17 girls’ cricket tournament with a comprehensive 70-run win over Delhi Public School, Sector 40.

Advertisement

Batting first, the Sector 8 side posted 115 runs in the allotted 10 overs. Jasmeet Kaur led from the front with a fluent 62, while Sanchi chipped in with 23. Japnoz claimed 1/18 for DPS.

Advertisement

In reply, the Sector 40 girls were bowled out for 45, with Monal (15) and Lavanya (10) the only batters to reach double figures. Jasmeet picked up two wickets, while Dhanwati struck once for DAV.

Advertisement

In the play-off for third place, St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, defeated Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, by 63 runs. Batting first, Xavier’s scored 112, thanks to Shrishti (38) and Dakshita (14). Aditi claimed a wicket for Carmel.

In response, Carmel were restricted to 49/7, with Aditi (38) and Falak (6) the main contributors.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts