DAV girls clinch U-17 inter-school cricket title

DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, emerged champions of the inter-school U-17 girls’ cricket tournament with a comprehensive 70-run win over Delhi Public School, Sector 40.

Batting first, the Sector 8 side posted 115 runs in the allotted 10 overs. Jasmeet Kaur led from the front with a fluent 62, while Sanchi chipped in with 23. Japnoz claimed 1/18 for DPS.

In reply, the Sector 40 girls were bowled out for 45, with Monal (15) and Lavanya (10) the only batters to reach double figures. Jasmeet picked up two wickets, while Dhanwati struck once for DAV.

In the play-off for third place, St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, defeated Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, by 63 runs. Batting first, Xavier’s scored 112, thanks to Shrishti (38) and Dakshita (14). Aditi claimed a wicket for Carmel.

In response, Carmel were restricted to 49/7, with Aditi (38) and Falak (6) the main contributors.