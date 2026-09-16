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Home / Chandigarh / DAV lads log easy win in inter-school cricket meet

DAV lads log easy win in inter-school cricket meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, logged a 10-wicket win over IS Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, during the boys’ Under-17 inter-school cricket meet.

Batting first, the Sector 21 team bundled out at 29 with Mihir (15) and Aamin (5) scoring major share for the side. Arnav picked five wickets for the bowling side, while Vadansh claimed 2/4. In reply, the Sector 8 team posted 40 with the help of V Adansh (16) and Arvind (14).

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In another match, St John’s High School, Sector 26, posted a six-wicket win over Government Model High School, Dhanas. Batting first, the Dhanas batters scored 56 in the allotted overs with the help of Vineet (20) and Prince (10). Te Jayash claimed three wickets while Gunvardhan picked two for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 26 team achieved the target in 9.1 overs, as Vivaan scored 15 and Digvijay 13. Prince claimed two wickets while Vishal took one for the bowling side.

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SD School, Sector 24, defeated Ryan International School, Sector 49, by two wickets. Batting first, the Sector 49 team posted 59. Sukhman (14) and Bismandeep (10) scored runs for the side. Harkaran and Krishna claimed three wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 24 batters achieved the target through Harkaran (15) and Amit (8). Harjap and Sukhman picked two wickets each for the Sector 49 team.

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