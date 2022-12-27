DAV Police Public, Panchkula

The school celebrated its annual sports day. Students participated in various fun-filled track events. Pankaj Nain, Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana, was the chief guest on the occasion. A special attraction was School Police Cadet team, an initiative of the Haryana Police. The House Trophy for the session 2021-22 was awarded to Periyar House.

Satluj Public, Panchkula

The school celebrated Christmas with festive zeal. Students dressed up as Santa Claus. Fairies added to the festivities. Students performed various skits, carols and songs depicting the birth of Jesus Christ. Director-Principal Krit Serai, along with faculty and staff, wished all students ‘Merry Christmas’ and guided them to follow the spirit of caring and sharing.

MJS Ramgarhia Public, Chandigarh

The school organised an event, “Pranam Shaheeda Nu”, to pay tributes to the four ‘sahibzadas’, sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru. The ‘sahibzadas’ had sacrificed their lives for the sake of humanity. Students of class 1 to 7 presented poems and speeches in Punjabi and Hindi languages.

Golden Bells Public, Mohali

The school celebrated Christmas. The prayer meeting included many Christmas-related group activities, carols and dances. Young children dressed as Santa Claus decorated Christmas tree. Principal Anjali Chaudhary, while addressing students, said people should adopt the good things of every religion in their lives.

DC Montessori (Smart), Mani Majra

Students celebrated Christmas with festive spirit on the school premises. The celebrations started with distribution of sweets among kids by ‘Santa Claus’. Carols were sung on the occasion. The entire premises of the school were decorated with Christmas hues.