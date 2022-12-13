DAV, St Joseph's paddlers emerge victorious

Chandigarh, December 12
Paddlers of DAV Senior Secondary, Sector 8, and St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, won the U-15 boys’ and girls’ team events, respectively, during the 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for Gurukul Global Trophy at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.
In the boys’ U-15 final, DAV lads defeated St Joseph’s (3-0). Neelesh recorded an (11-6, 11-6, 11-8) win over Aditya, while Pritish defeated Divpratap (11-8, 11-8, 11-6). In the doubles event, the team of Neelesh and Pritish defeated Aditya and Divpratap (11-8, 12-10, 11-8). In semi-finals, DAV recorded a (3-1) win over St Stephen’s School. In the first match, Neelesh faced (9-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11) defeat against Vadya.
However, the DAV team made a comeback as Pritish defeated Tarush (11-4, 11-1, 11-7). In other matches, Neelesh and Pritish ousted Vadya and Tarush (11-8, 11-7, 11-7), while Pritish outplayed Vadya (11-9, 11-9, 11-8). St Joseph’s outplayed Tender Heart School (3-2). Divpratap lost the first match by defeating Vishal (7-11, 8-11, 7-11). Aditya defeated Parth (11-7, 11-6, 11-7). In the doubles match, Divpratap and Aditya lost to Vishal and Parth (8-11, 5-11, 8-11). Aditya defeated Vishal (11-4, 11-2, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6) and Divpratap outplayed Parth (9-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-4, 11-6).
St Joseph’s outplayed Delhi Public School (3-0) to win the girls’ U-15 category. Teetiksha defeated Bhavani (11-8, 11-7, 11-5) and Prabhleen ousted Sherrel (13-15, 11-4, 11-13, 11-8, 11-5). Teetiksha and Vani defeated Bhavani and Sherell (11-6, 11-9, 11-7).
In semi-finals, Delhi Public School defeated Tender Heart School (3-0). Bhavani defeated Suhani (10-12, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8). Sherrel outplayed Bhuvi (11-3, 11-7, 11-6). The team of Bhavani and Sherrel defeated Suhani and Bhuvi (11-3, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7). St Joseph’s School defeated Tender Heart School (A) (3-0). Teetiksha defeated Pratiti (11-9, 11-8, 11-8). Vani outplayed Arshia (13-11, 11-7, 11-7). Vani and Teetiksha defeated Ishrat and Arshia (11-5, 11-07, 11-9).
