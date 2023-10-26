Chandigarh: DAV staffers protest 'bias' against unaided faculty

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

Teachers of DAV College and MCMDAV College for Women today held a protest against the alleged discrimination towards unaided teaching staff of their colleges. Union representatives said they had been requesting the authorities to approve the 7th Pay Commission scales and arrears for teachers working on self-financed posts (unaided posts), but in vain.

On May 1, Panjab University had sanctioned 12.5 per cent fee hike for self-financed courses and directed college managements to grant revised pay scales to unaided teachers. But the latter were yet to get the pay hike, pending since January 1, 2016, they said.

Citing highhandedness and dictatorial attitude of the management, Dr Sumit Goklaney, president, DAVCTU, said the general house and executive committees had decided to continue with the protest and adopt a non-cooperative stance against the authorities till the revised pay scales were granted or a written assurance was issued.