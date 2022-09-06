Day 1: Rose Zone in commanding position

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Ehat Salaria scored a brilliant unbeaten 88 runs to help Rose Zone gain commanding position against Rock Zone on the opening day of the two-day final match of the UTCA U-16 Cricket Tournament here today.

After winning the toss, Rose Zone skipper opted to bat. The side posted 297/9 in the allotted 90 overs. Sherry Singh Mann (60) and Aditya Kaushik (36) raised a 74-run partnership to give a solid start to the team. Later, Salaria (88) and But Nipun Kumar (46) contributed major share to the team’s total.

Tanishq Ojha (25) was playing unbeaten with Salaria at the draw of stumps.

