Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The second day of the ongoing “The Tribune Edu Expo 2023”, powered by Chitkara University, witnessed a huge rush of school students at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35 here today.

Students attended two back-to-back career counselling sessions by Aadi Garg, a psychologist and career counsellor, and Dr Sona Luthra Narang, clinical psychologist career coach. While Garg gave tips on how to choose a right institution for pursuing higher studies, Dr Sona interacted informed them about the importance of planning in choosing the right course for a bright future.

Aadi Garg, a psychologist and career counsellor hold sessions during Edu Expo in Chandigarh on Saturday. . Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Dr Sona Luthra Narang, a clinical psychologist career coach, hold sessions during Edu Expo in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal

“Such events are really helpful in encouraging students to choose the right course. In today’s era of neck-and-neck competition, students are having vast options, but they need to pick one. This event can be the turning point of their life. It is also helping students to overcome their fear,” said Dr Sona.

Expo can be turning point in students’ lives In today’s era of neck-and-neck competition, students are having vast options, but they need to pick one. This event can be the turning point of their life. It is also helping students to overcome their fear. Dr Sona Luthra Narang, Clinical psychologist career coach

“I must congratulate The Tribune management and all sponsors for providing this unique platform to the nation’s future. Not only students, but parents get equally curious in choosing the right course for their children. In such a scenario, a professional guidance with a clear approach is needed to choose the right path,” she added.

The participants also had an interactive session with the two counsellors, wherein they got their doubts cleared by them.

Many students, who have scored above 90 per cent marks in their Class X and XII examinations, were also awarded today.

The three-day event will conclude tomorrow. The last day of the event will witness a counselling session by Vivek Atray, motivational speaker and former IAS, followed by interactive sessions by experts from region’s best universities.

The entry to the expo, which runs from 11 am to 7 pm, is free for students as well as their parents.