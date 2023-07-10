Day 2 of heavy rainfall in Chandigarh witnesses more trouble

Chandigarh, July 9



The second consecutive day of heavy rain caused extensive damage to public property in the city.

In Dadu Majra, the boundary wall of a garbage dump collapsed, resulting in flooding of residential area with leachate. “Leachate and chemicals entered houses. All roads are choked with water laced with chemical,” said Harjinder Singh, president, RWA of Dadu Majra Colony.

The waterlogged road dividing Rock Garden and Bird Park. Pradeep Tewari

Major waterlogging was witnessed across the city, including in the villages of Khudda Lahora, Dhanas, Burail and Hallo Majra. Dhanas councillor Ram Chander Yadav said there was no electricity and water supply for about 20 hours in the area. While rainwater entered houses, all road gullies were choked.”

A damaged electricity pole at Sector 38-A. Pradeep Tewari

Water enters houses

Residents of Sector 40-C (LIG housing area) said rainwater entered most of the houses. They had a tough time draining the muddy water. “There is a flood-like situation and we got no response from MC’s flood-control wing phone numbers,” said MS Rawat, Chairman, LIG EWS, Sector 40-C. Similar reports were received from Sector 33-B. The roofs of government houses in Sector 22 and 23 started leaking. Road leading to Kaimbwala was closed due to waterlogging. Dadu Majra-Maloya stretch leading to Togan in Mohali closed as a rivulet overflowed. Sector 11-15 underbridge was also blocked.

Trees give way

Cars damaged by a fallen tree at Sector 38-A. Pradeep Tewari

Several trees gave way near the Sector 33/34/44/45 chowk, on the road between Industrial Area, Phase II, and Ram Darbar, near 3BRD, near the PGI Chowk, on road separating Sector 19 and 7, in the Sector 28 market, in front of the Bird Park road and at the Lake Club parking lot.

Roads cave in

A caved-in portion of parking lot at Japanese Garden. Pradeep Tewari

Road portions caved in on the Vigyan Path, on road separating Sector 47 and 48, Sector 44-51 road, Sector 14-15 road, near petrol pump in Sector 20, in the Japanese Garden parking lot, in area adjoining to the MCM DAV College, Sector 36, and near the Sector 31/32/46/47 chowk.