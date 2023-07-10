 Day 2 of heavy rainfall in Chandigarh witnesses more trouble : The Tribune India

A waterlogged road at Panjab University. Tribune photo



Chandigarh, July 9

The second consecutive day of heavy rain caused extensive damage to public property in the city.

In Dadu Majra, the boundary wall of a garbage dump collapsed, resulting in flooding of residential area with leachate. “Leachate and chemicals entered houses. All roads are choked with water laced with chemical,” said Harjinder Singh, president, RWA of Dadu Majra Colony.

The waterlogged road dividing Rock Garden and Bird Park. Pradeep Tewari

Major waterlogging was witnessed across the city, including in the villages of Khudda Lahora, Dhanas, Burail and Hallo Majra. Dhanas councillor Ram Chander Yadav said there was no electricity and water supply for about 20 hours in the area. While rainwater entered houses, all road gullies were choked.”

A damaged electricity pole at Sector 38-A. Pradeep Tewari

Water enters houses

Residents of Sector 40-C (LIG housing area) said rainwater entered most of the houses. They had a tough time draining the muddy water. “There is a flood-like situation and we got no response from MC’s flood-control wing phone numbers,” said MS Rawat, Chairman, LIG EWS, Sector 40-C. Similar reports were received from Sector 33-B. The roofs of government houses in Sector 22 and 23 started leaking. Road leading to Kaimbwala was closed due to waterlogging. Dadu Majra-Maloya stretch leading to Togan in Mohali closed as a rivulet overflowed. Sector 11-15 underbridge was also blocked.

Trees give way

Cars damaged by a fallen tree at Sector 38-A. Pradeep Tewari

Several trees gave way near the Sector 33/34/44/45 chowk, on the road between Industrial Area, Phase II, and Ram Darbar, near 3BRD, near the PGI Chowk, on road separating Sector 19 and 7, in the Sector 28 market, in front of the Bird Park road and at the Lake Club parking lot.

Roads cave in

A caved-in portion of parking lot at Japanese Garden. Pradeep Tewari

Road portions caved in on the Vigyan Path, on road separating Sector 47 and 48, Sector 44-51 road, Sector 14-15 road, near petrol pump in Sector 20, in the Japanese Garden parking lot, in area adjoining to the MCM DAV College, Sector 36, and near the Sector 31/32/46/47 chowk.

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

'Illegal': SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials


Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Garhshankar takes stock as surging waters recede

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

As rescue operations continue in dist, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh