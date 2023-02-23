Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The local Municipal Corporation continued its challan drive against non-segregation of waste for the third consecutive day. As many as 499 challans were issued today, taking the three-day figure up to 1,850.

A few residents were challaned for keeping wet waste in polythene bags. Sanitation Inspector Sukh Prakash said polythene was not allowed at all. Even if residents have polythene trash, they should put it in dry bins, not wet ones.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 29, complained, “I leave early in the morning for office work. Today, I was handed over a challan slip by my neighbour. I don’t know why I was challaned.”

A fine of Rs 244 is slapped for the first offence and double the amount for the second one. The fine can be paid at the MC office. The amount will be added to the water bills of those who fail to pay the fine at the MC office.

