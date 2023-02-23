Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Chandigarh, February 22
The local Municipal Corporation continued its challan drive against non-segregation of waste for the third consecutive day. As many as 499 challans were issued today, taking the three-day figure up to 1,850.
A few residents were challaned for keeping wet waste in polythene bags. Sanitation Inspector Sukh Prakash said polythene was not allowed at all. Even if residents have polythene trash, they should put it in dry bins, not wet ones.
Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 29, complained, “I leave early in the morning for office work. Today, I was handed over a challan slip by my neighbour. I don’t know why I was challaned.”
A fine of Rs 244 is slapped for the first offence and double the amount for the second one. The fine can be paid at the MC office. The amount will be added to the water bills of those who fail to pay the fine at the MC office.
Rs 244 fine slapped for first offence
A fine of Rs 244 is slapped for the first offence and double the amount for the second one. The fine can be paid at the MC office. The amount will be added to the water bills of those who fail to pay the fine at the MC office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...