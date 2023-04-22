Day 3 of Ahmedabad Open 2023: Rashid, Kshitij move into joint lead

Chandigarh, April 21
The Delhi duo of Rashid Khan (34-35-68) and Kshitij Naveed Kaul (33-35-69) moved into the joint lead at a total of seven-under 137 in the penultimate round of the Ahmedabad Open 2023, a Rs 1-crore event being played at the Glade One Golf Resort & Club.
While two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid struck a four-under 68 to jump six spots from his overnight tied seventh position, three-time PGTI winner Kshitij Naveed Kaul shot a three-under 69 to gain one spot from his overnight tied second.
Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (69) was one shot behind the lead in third place, while 18-year-old rookie Shaurya Binu (71) of Bengaluru and Noida’s Amardeep Malik (71) shared fourth place at five-under 139.
Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat returned the day’s best score of 67 to occupy tied sixth place at four-under 140.
The first two rounds of the event comprised nine holes each. The third and fourth rounds comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the third and fourth rounds is 72. The nine-hole course was played twice in round three with different pin positions.
Rashid Khan took advantage of the par-5s scoring birdies on the second, 11th and 14th. The 32-year-old, who was the runner-up at an international event in Delhi last month, also sank two long birdie putts on the eighth and 12th, the latter being a 30-footer. Khan, having adjusted well to the green-speed on Friday, dropped only one bogey on the 13th.
Kshitij’s pin-point approach shots and good putting form saw him accumulate five birdies in exchange for three bogeys. The 22-year-old made three birdies on the front-nine by sinking putts from a range of 10 to 20 feet. The highlight of his back-nine was the approach on the 15th that landed four feet from the flag and led to a birdie.
Delhi’s Shamim Khan, the leader in the first two rounds, dropped down to tied eighth at three-under 141 after a third round of 74.
Among the Ahmedabad professionals, Varun Parikh was tied 16th at one-under 143 and Anshul Patel was tied 26th at one-over 145. Noida-based 15-year-old amateur Aarav D Shah was also placed tied 26th at a total of 145.
