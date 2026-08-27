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Home / Chandigarh / Day after ‘discovery' of coins, ASI team visits Gharuan as Kharar EO seeks site survey

Day after ‘discovery' of coins, ASI team visits Gharuan as Kharar EO seeks site survey

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Five nagar panchayat officials have been deputed to protect the site until the ASI surveys it.
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A day after old coins were found during digging work at the site of the old panchayat ghar at Gharuan, Kharar Executive Officer (EO) R Jindal wrote to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to scan the area for artefacts of historical significance.

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The site where the nagar panchayat was carrying out digging work for the construction of a library has been declared out of bounds for villagers and visitors. Five nagar panchayat officials have been deputed to protect the site until the ASI surveys it.

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The EO has also written to the police, seeking security for nagar panchayat officials posted at the site. An ASI team on Wednesday visited the site and began an investigation. Meanwhile, the site had witnessed a frenzy before, with locals, migrant labourers, women and children thronging the place with shovels, pickaxes and other implements to rummage the dug up earth in search of coins and valuables.

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Sources said two small containers full of silver coins were found at the site on August 25. The digging work, which began on August 24, has since been stopped. TV channels, social media users and influencers had a field day at the site as interest around it kept growing.

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