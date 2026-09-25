Day after ED’s 50-hour ‘surgical strike’, GMADA office wears deserted look

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its 50-hour search and seizure operation at the GMADA office on Thursday afternoon, the development authority has still not been able to come to terms with the “surgical strike”.

Several departments remained dysfunctional on Friday, with little official work being done. Footfall at the Sector 62 office was also relatively lower than on normal weekdays.

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A farmer union leader described the scene at the office on Friday as a case of “the hunter becoming the hunted” and demanded strict action against officials who have harassed farmers for years.

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A local SAD leader posted a video on social media highlighting the silence inside the GMADA office, standing outside the main gate with folded hands.

The announcement of the award related to the acquisition of 196.44 acres in four villages — Sohana, Manakmajra, Nanumajra and Sambhalki — for expanding the commercial area of Sector 87 in Mohali was also postponed without any notice. Landowners (khewatdars) who were called to the committee hall on the second floor at 11 am found only empty chairs.

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The Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) and top officials, who had been under ED’s watch since Tuesday morning, were not present. There was no official intimation about the next date either.

Sohana’s numberdar, Harvinder Singh, claimed he tried to meet other officers but the LAC and other officials were not present. “I was just told by subordinates that today’s award announcement has been postponed. No new date has been fixed yet,” he said.

A GMADA spokesperson said he had no information to share as of now.

A day earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged at a press conference that ED had wasted three days of official work at the development authority.

IT City councillor Nasib Singh Sandhu fears the meeting between officials and IT City allottees and transferees scheduled for September 29 to discuss enhancement charges may meet the same fate.

Senior GMADA officials remained unavailable for comment throughout the day.