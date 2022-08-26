Day after PM's visit, it's back to biz for vendors near PGI

Tribune News Service

Unauthorised street vendors who were yesterday removed from the vicinity of the PGI gate in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit are back in business.

The vendors were removed as the road was sanitised by the security agencies. The place, which was all spic-and-span yesterday, was teeming with vendors operating illegally from there today. Area councillor Sachin Galav slammed the enforcement wing of the civic body for allowing illegal vendors around the PGI, PEC and Sector 11. “It shows officials concerned are hand in glove with vendors. It is up to the authorities to let vendors operate from any site. What is the need for the Street Vendors Act then?” he said.

The Congress leader claimed: “They have not issued chargesheet against the inspector concerned. The corruption is deep-rooted in the MC’s enforcement wing and officials are looking the other way. There is a need to find a permanent solution.”

Of the total 10,937 vendors surveyed in the city, only 3,833 were found to have been paying the fee regularly, raising a question mark on the implementation of the Act. In 2021-22, the Municipal Corporation had collected Rs 5.86 cr as licence fee from vendors.

Apart from encroaching upon government land in different parts of the city, unregistered vendors have been a source of nuisance for residents. Many councillors and residents have accused officials of corruption.

After a long delay, the new 12-member Town Vending Committee has been formed. The election was held in December. The previous committee’s five-year term had ended in March 2021. The panel decides all issues related to vendors, including holding vendors’ survey every five years. The survey is due in the city.

Only 1/3rd paying fee

10,937 Total vendors surveyed

3,833 Pay fee regularly

Rs 5.86 cr Licence fee paid to MC in 2021-22

Stiff penalties needed We can’t physically remove vendors from the entire city every day. Apart from registering FIRs against repeat offenders, we will have to impose stiff penalties to act as a deterrent — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner Officials hand in glove It shows officials concerned are hand in glove with vendors. It is up to authorities to let vendors operate from any site. What is the need for the Street Vendors Act then? — Sachin Galav, Councillor

