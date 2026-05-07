Day after power bank blast in flight at Chandigarh airport, Delhi team begins probe

A day after 200 passengers and six crew of the Hyderabad-Chandigarh Indigo flight had to be evacuated after the power bank of a passenger exploded inside the aircraft at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here, a team of Director General of Civil Aviation officials from Delhi reached here and reviewed various aspects of the mishap.

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Sources said a full-fledged probe was on and the team interacted with the Indigo Airlines officials and the aircraft (A321) crew to get details about the circumstances that led to the incident.

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The officials recorded the statement of the passenger whose power bank had exploded in a pouch kept in the seat pocket.

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A team of Indigo officials from Delhi also visited a private hospital in Phase 6 and met 37-year-old female passenger who had sustained multiple fractures and undergone surgery today. No statement has been recorded from the victim’s family.

An Indigo Airlines spokesperson told The Tribune: “This is the only thing we can share at the moment please.”

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Around six passengers, including children, also sustained minor injuries during the emergency evacuation.

Questions remain why the airlines has not recorded formal complaints from the passengers at the airport. A statement by the Director General of Civil Aviation claimed that no passenger was injured in the incident despite Indigo providing first aid to kids and woman at the medical room of the airport terminal. Sorabh Acharya, husband of the victim woman, expressed shock at the DGCA’s response. He said: “It is shocking if the DGCA has made such a statement. My wife’s medical records clearly note that the injury was sustained during the emergency evacuation from the aircraft. Indigo officials visited the hospital today. There were children in the flight who sustained minor injuries,” he said.

Acharya’s wife, a state government employee, is bed-ridden for at least two weeks.

Airport police station officials confirmed that “no DDR/ FIR has been registered as no complaint was lodged.”

Carry a power bank on flight but don’t use it

Mobile phone chargers and laptop chargers are both allowed to be carried in cabin area as well as in baggage. As far as carrying power banks in flights is concerned, it has remained a prickly issue for airlines as complicated situations were faced in the past sometime. Airlines presently allow power banks in cabin area but not in the check-in baggage. Indigo allows power banks in cabin area but it must be visible on the battery, more than 160Wh is not allowed. They are not to be used to charge a personal electronic device nor be charged through in-seat power source on a plane. Power banks are not to be kept in overhead baggage compartment.