Day after raid, CBI back at Gohal’s door

A seven-member team of the CBI returned to alleged cash-for transfer scandal “liasoner” Nitin Gohal’s flat in Western Towers, Kharar, on Wednesday evening.

The team, accompanied by a senior female officer, resumed its probe after getting the flat unlocked in the presence of Gohal’s wife and father-in-law.

Advertisement

The CBI sleuths walked into the ninth-floor flat around 6.30 pm and finally left the place around 8.40 pm. Officials had remained tight-lipped about the proceedings on Tuesday. They did not disclose the details of their visit to the flat on Wednesday either.

Advertisement

Sources said Gohal’s family members had locked the house after the CBI raid on Tuesday and left for an undisclosed location. Gohal remained untraceable during the proceedings.

Sources said the CBI made amends in the legal proceedings of Tuesday’s raid.

Advertisement

In May this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had stayed put in the ninth-floor flat for 48 hours after two bags of cash were flung out from its balcony moments before its sleuths stepped in. Videos of the incident had surfaced on social media as ED officials arrived for the raid. The ED officials had then taken away documents with them.

Gohal and five others, including Punjab CM’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman, were booked in a Prevention of Corruption Act case by the CBI on Tuesday as raids were conducted at eight locations in seven cities of Punjab, including Mohali and Kharar. Gohal is alleged to be a “liaisoner” in the cash for transfer scandal with access to the Punjab CM’s OSD.