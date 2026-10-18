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Home / Chandigarh / Day after raids, CBI books 3 owners of manpower firms for fraud, forgery

Day after raids, CBI books 3 owners of manpower firms for fraud, forgery

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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A day after conducting searches at four manpower outsourcing agencies, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI has registered an FIR against the owners of three firms and unidentified private persons and public servants over alleged irregularities in the awarding of tenders by the UT Administration.

Those named in the FIR are Sandeep Malik, owner of Jaharveer Co. Manpower and Security Services and A to Z Manpower and Security Services, both operating from SCO 218-219, Sector 34; Rekha, owner of National Group of Services, Sector 34-A; and Satish Kumar, owner of Kimsee Enterprises, SCO 312, Sector 38-D. They have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using a forged document as genuine.

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The raids were conducted following a complaint by the Education Department Group-D Employees Union, Chandigarh, which alleged that the four firms were run by members of one family and had secured tenders in collusion with departmental heads and other officials in exchange for bribes. It also alleged that experience certificates and other documents uploaded on the GeM portal were forged.

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On Friday, CBI teams had searched premises in Sectors 34, Dadumajra and Manimajra linked to the operators of the agencies. Records relating to tender allotment, recruitment and wage payments were examined. The four agencies together supply around 30,000 outsourced employees to various departments and institutions.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

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