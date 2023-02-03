Day after running over cousin, youth eludes arrest

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 2

A day after a youth allegedly ran over his cousin and injured his mother and paternal uncle with his Range Rover at their house in Manauli village, the police are yet to arrest him though they raided his suspected hideouts.

The police suspected that Devendra Singh, 27, the suspect, might be hiding either in a hotel or at the farmhouse of some acquaintance in Punjab.

The victim, along with his father and the mother of the suspect, had tried to stop him from going for a ride in Range Rover when the suspect allegedly hit them while trying to drive away. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Singh (40), while the suspect’s mother Manjit Kaur and paternal uncle Jarnail were injured seriously.

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said they were hopeful of arresting him soon. He said the suspect was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.