Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Chandigarh, May 10
With clear sky forecast for next few days, the day temperature is expected to touch 40°C by Saturday.
According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the city recorded 35.1°C maximum temperature today, three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 17.8°C, which is as much as seven degrees below normal.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 40°C. Weather is likely to stay clear for two-three days.
