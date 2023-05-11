Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

With clear sky forecast for next few days, the day temperature is expected to touch 40°C by Saturday.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the city recorded 35.1°C maximum temperature today, three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 17.8°C, which is as much as seven degrees below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 40°C. Weather is likely to stay clear for two-three days.