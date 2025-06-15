Day temperature dips, night gets warmer in city

Chandigarh got some respite from the intense heatwave conditions continuing for the past one week with the maximum temperature dipping by 4.5 degrees to settle at 37.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

However, the night got warmer with the minimum temperature once again shooting by 4.1 degrees to touch 32.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The overcast sky and traces of rain coupled with moderate winds during the first half of the day gave some respite from the scorching sun.

The weathermen have predicted partly cloudy sky with likely thunderstorms and light rain in the tricity region comprising Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the next five days till June 20.

However, a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph speed at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana remains till June 21. But, the maximum temperature will gradually fall by 3 to 5 degrees for the next three days.

After experiencing a comparatively less warm night on Friday with the minimum temperature going down to 28.6 degree Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees below Thursday’s sizzling night and departure from normal by 2.3 degrees, the Chandigarh residents braved the season’s another warmest night on Saturday with the minimum temperature touching the all-time high of 32.7 degree Celsius, which was again the third highest reading in the region, comprising all parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Sirsa and Rohtak in Haryana recorded the highest minimum temperature of 34.2 and 33.2 degree Celsius, respectively, to be the warmest towns in the region.

However, the residents of the tricity region experienced some respite from the intense heatwave conditions on Sunday with the maximum day temperature sliding down by 4.5 degrees as compared to Saturday.

The brief relief from the heatwave made the residents venture outside during the weekend after remaining indoors for seven consecutive days since June 8 with the mercury, for the first time in a week, going below the 40 degree Celsius-mark.

June 10 had recorded the maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, which had remained the season’s hottest day here so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted slight relief from the hot weather conditions during this week.

According to the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 here recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius while another observatory at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 37.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The MeT department has predicted gradual downfall in the maximum temperature for the next five days in the tricity region till Friday.

It said the temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula will remain maximum between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius and minimum between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius with possibility of light rain coupled with cloudy sky and thunderstorm for the next five days till June 20.

Sunday’s maximum day temperature in the city was 4.5 degree below Saturday’s mercury reading and was a departure from normal by 1.1 degree Celsius.

Panchkula coolest in tricity

Panchkula continued to remain the coolest place in the tricity region on Sunday as well with the lowest maximum temperature but Mohali recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Saturday night. While Chandigarh stayed the hottest, Mohali stood second.

Tricity temperatures

CITY MAX MIN

Chandigarh 37.7 32.7

Mohali 37 27.5

Panchkula 36.1 29.3