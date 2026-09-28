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Home / Chandigarh / Daylight thefts put Mohali industrialists on edge

Daylight thefts put Mohali industrialists on edge

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:36 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Several industrialists alleged that the police were not taking adequate steps to curb street crime.
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Industrialists are worried over a series of daylight thefts, with goods, two-wheelers and other valuables being stolen from their units in Industrial Area, Phase 9, here.

According to the Mohali Industries Association (MIA), incidents of theft have become frequent in the area. They said several incidents had taken place before 10 am, raising concerns over street crime in the area.

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“Police patrolling is zero in the area. They have failed completely to prevent thefts. At the police station, they do not register DDRs or FIRs. There is no fear of the police among miscreants. They are stealing things in broad daylight,” said a member of the MIA.

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The frequent thefts of workers’ belongings could also affect their ability to retain labour in the area.

The MIA president, Ashok Gupta, owner of Diplast Plastic Limited, said an employee, Dinesh Saini, a resident of Kharar, had his motorcycle stolen from outside the office on August 22. “He was given a DDR number on September 16. His bike has not been traced so far. A month earlier, another bike was also stolen, but there has been no trace of it either,” he said.

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Gupta urged the police and the administration to strengthen patrolling, CCTV surveillance and security arrangements in the industrial area and restore confidence among workers and industrialists.

Partap Singh, a Rajasthan native and foreman at Microwin Labs Pvt Ltd in Phase 9, said his motorcycle was stolen on September 26. “Around 10 am, I parked my bike near the unit gate. When I returned a few minutes later, the motorcycle was missing,” he said. He added that the matter had been reported to the Phase XI police station.

Rakesh Vig, MIA general secretary, said theft, burglary and other criminal activities needed to be addressed urgently. “When such incidents are taking place even during the daytime, it raises serious concerns about security,” he said.

Brahm Arleja, president of TiE Chandigarh, said batteries from two cars parked outside his office had recently been stolen in the morning.

Several industrialists alleged that the police were not taking adequate steps to curb street crime and demanded stronger security measures in the industrial area.

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