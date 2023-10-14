Days after fire, PGI starts survey of all 15 buildings

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 13

In the wake of a recent fire incident at the PGIMER due to which over 400 patients had to be evacuated, a comprehensive safety survey has been initiated in all 15 buildings of the institute to prevent repeat of such occurrences. After the incident, concerns were raised over the vulnerability of electrical points and equipment in operation theatres.

To address these concerns, a thorough examination of all electrical points and equipment is being conducted. This includes assessing the load-bearing capacity and identifying overheating issues. Bedside panels are being scrutinised to avoid any spark-related problems, which can be particularly dangerous in an oxygen-rich environment. As part of the survey, batteries will be regularly checked by loading them to inspect any signs of overheating.

A majority of fire incidents at the premier health institute have been linked to electrical causes, with a special focus on bedside panels of patient care areas. These areas are characterised by high oxygen density, complex equipment and a web of cables, making them vulnerable to fire.

During the ongoing assessment, an operation theatre was found to have battery heating issues, necessitating urgent maintenance. The MOT Complex in Nehru Hospital is presently undergoing such maintenance in its electrical backup system and is expected to be operational shortly.

The PGIMER has also set up a committee to evaluate the financial loss resulting from the fire. Every equipment is being examined to determine any damage sustained during the incident. To enhance the emergency response, a rapid response team has also been formed.

#PGI Chandigarh