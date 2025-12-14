Days get cooler as fog looms over Tricity

A slight dip in day temperatures but a noticeable rise in night temperatures was recorded across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula during the past 24 hours, even as the weatherman forecast dense fog at isolated places over the Tricity for the next two days.

Weather remained dry across Punjab and Haryana, with shallow to moderate fog already reported at isolated locations in Punjab.

In the Tricity, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 21.6°C and a minimum of 8.5°C, Mohali saw a high of 22.7°C with a comparatively warmer night at 11.8°C, while Panchkula recorded 21.7°C as the maximum and 9.4°C as the minimum. The trend clearly reflects cooler days but milder nights, a pattern expected to persist over the next few days.

Relative humidity levels in Chandigarh remained high, touching a maximum of around 90% and a minimum of about 54%, creating favourable conditions for fog formation during night and early morning hours.

The IMD forecast indicates partly cloudy sky over the Tricity for the next two days, with dense fog likely at isolated places during late night and morning hours. Night temperatures are expected to rise further, while day temperatures may gradually ease by another degree or two. There is no rainfall forecast during this period.