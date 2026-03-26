DC appoints new Chandigarh Olympic Association administrator, returning officer

The UT Deputy Commissioner (DC) has deputed a new administrator to the controversial Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) and a new returning officer for conducting election of the association — days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) submitted an affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for clearing the status of affiliated and non-affiliated units in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

It is for the first time that the UT Administration has been involved in the process of conducting COA elections under its supervision. Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, appointed Pradeep Kumar, Special Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, as the new COA administrator in compliance with the High Court order. “He (Pradeep Kumar) is to take over the charge of society for conducting elections. After successful completion of the election process, society’s charge will be handed over to the newly elected body,” read the order.

Advertisement

Yadav also appointed Palika Arora, Director, Social Welfare, as the returning officer replacing Amit Kumar (DANICS), Additional Secretary, Home, Chandigarh Administration. Last May, the Chandigarh DC had appointed Hari Kallikkat, former secretary, Information Technology, as the COA administrator, who further extended his team by appointing two DANICS officers — Khushpreet Kaur and Amit Kumar — for conducting the COA elections.

Advertisement

While Khushpreet was tasked with preparing the electoral roll as per the rules and regulations of National Sports Code, the IOA and instructions of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Amit was deployed as the returning officer for the elections.

Later, in October, as many as 22 local associations were approved and included in the COA electoral roll for taking part in the elections, to be held on November 21. Despite completion of the nomination process, some associations filed a fresh plea in the High Court and the election process was stayed. The court ordered the IOA to clear its status on the COA’s affiliating units, and the IOA submitted an affidavit clearing the “authenticity” of valid and invalid affiliation of sports associations in Chandigarh and their voting rights.

Advertisement

The IOA cleared that the existing members at any given point in time for any state Olympic association would always be such associations which stand recognised by not only the state Olympic association (as on the date), but also those who hold the recognition from their respective national sports federation. It was also cleared that merely being part of the 2021 (COA) electoral roll does not ‘ipso facto’ confer eligibility to participate in the elections.

The COA was instructed to ensure compliance with the eligibility criteria prescribed under the provision of the IOA rules and regulations and other applicable provisions, including holding recognition of the respective national sports federations and submit a verified list to the election officer.

With the appointment of the new returning officer, a new electoral roll is expected to be prepared. The process is expected to start within days.

The IOA has mentioned that existing members cannot include associations that fail to comply with the requisite rules and regulations of the IOA, the COA and sports code/NSGA 2025. The associations having office-bearers with dual memberships (in other associations) or not having clear records will be under huge scanner.

The allotment of affiliation to various sports associations in the past will also be considered while making fresh or changing the existing electoral roll.