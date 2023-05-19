DC for conversion policy on industrial areas in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The UT Industries Department today organised an open house to address the concerns and challenges faced by traders, associations and other stakeholders.

The representatives of various associations, under the banner of the Joint Forum of Chandigarh Industries, put forth several critical issues, including the adoption of the MSME Act in Chandigarh, the ease of doing business, conversion of leasehold properties to freehold with proper title rectification, violation and misuse notices, water supply and fire safety, infrastructure in industrial areas, implementation of the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for VAT, additional floor area ratio (FAR), among others.

Addressing the concerns raised by the stakeholders, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh said a conversion policy for industrial areas would be formulated after reaching a consensus among the parties involved. He further emphasised the importance of conducting a need-based survey, taking into account the opinions and requirements of various industrial units, which were previously opposed. The matter of increased FAR would be thoroughly discussed with the Urban Planning Department to reach a resolution.

The DC underscored the administration’s commitment to maintaining strict compliance with regulations and asserted that building violations would not be tolerated. Additionally, the issue of parking was taken up, with plans to assess the area and explore feasible solutions.

On the implementation of the OTS for VAT in Chandigarh, the DC assured the stakeholders that proper action would be taken within the norms. The matter will be presented to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for further consideration and action.