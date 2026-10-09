DC orders inspection after wall of temple collapses in Raipur Rani

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Thursday ordered an on-site inspection and report after villagers sought the reconstruction of a temple wall that had collapsed in Raipur Rani.

The directions were issued during a grievance redressal camp at the Mini Secretariat. He asked the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) to submit a report at the earliest.

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The DC also instructed the District Food and Supplies Officer to inspect a complaint regarding the illegal refilling of small LPG cylinders in Budhanpur and to take strict action.

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Taking up another complaint, Sharma directed the relevant officer to inspect the site in Chandivas Mandhana—after villagers alleged that rainwater had damaged their agricultural fields—and to submit a report promptly.

The DC reviewed four complaints during the camp and directed the officials concerned to resolve them on priority.

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He also reviewed pending complaints received through the Chief Minister’s Window, Jan Samvad, SMGT and CPGRAMS portals. The officials concerned were directed to resolve all pending issues and submit an action-taken report at the next grievance redressal camp.

Grievance redressal camps are held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon on working days. Sharma directed officials to ensure that public grievances are resolved without delay.