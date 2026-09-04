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Home / Chandigarh / DC orders police probe into assault on Panchkula's Chikan village sarpanch

DC orders police probe into assault on Panchkula's Chikan village sarpanch

Directs civic body to fix chronic sewerage blockage | Hears three grievances at weekly public grievance camp, sets deadlines for HUDA, MC officials to submit action-taken reports

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Nitin Jain
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma today directed Deputy Commissioner of Police to investigate an assault on the sarpanch of Chikan village and submit a report at the earliest, taking cognisance of the matter at the Samadhan Shivir held at the Mini Secretariat auditorium here.

Taking note of a complaint by Budhanpur residents about recurring blockage of sewerage lines and broken manhole covers in the village, the DC directed Municipal Corporation officials concerned to inspect the site and submit a report.

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The DC heard three grievances from district residents at today’s camp and directed officials concerned to resolve them without delay.

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Acting on another complaint from Budhanpur residents regarding encroachment on a village pathway, Sharma directed the Executive Officer of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to inspect the site and submit a report at the earliest.

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About Samadhan Shivir

The DC said Samadhan Shivirs were being held across the district on the directions of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as an effective platform for redressal of public grievances, so that citizens need not make rounds of different offices for their problems. “The camps are held every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon, with officials of all departments present to address complaints,” he said.

He cautioned officials that the Chief Minister personally monitors the Samadhan Shivirs and the action taken on complaints raised there. He directed all officials to prioritise and resolve public grievances with due seriousness.

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