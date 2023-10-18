DC reviews ‘First Level Checking’ of EVMs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 17

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, Aashika Jain, today reviewed the ongoing work of First Level Checking of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs conducted at the warehouse of the District Election Office at DAC.

Accompanied by the ADC (G) Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke and SDM Mohali Chandrajyoti Singh, she interacted with the engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore, and inquired about the work of FLC.

The District Election Officer said that the district has 1237 control units, 2190 ballot units, and 1290 VVPAT that are being checked during the FLC. She added that each unit comprises of a control unit, a ballot unit, and a VVPAT, which is being checked by conducting mock polls and checking their VVPAT slips.

She said that the process would be completed by November 4 and that the representatives of political parties have also been allowed to see the whole process. She added that these EVMs and VVPATs, after the completion of the process, would be stored in the warehouse safely so that they could be used for the election process, and that the allocation of the machines to the SDMs would be completed by conducting a randomization at that time.

Supervisor of the FLC, Kiran Sharma, Joint Commissioner MC Mohali, Nodal Officer Aashish Kathuria District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer, Tehsildar (Duty Magistrate) Kuldip Singh Dhillon, and Election Tehsildar Mohali Sanjay Kumar were also present.

