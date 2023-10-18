DC reviews ‘First Level Checking’ of EVMs

Mohali, October 17
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, Aashika Jain, today reviewed the ongoing work of First Level Checking of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs conducted at the warehouse of the District Election Office at DAC.
Accompanied by the ADC (G) Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke and SDM Mohali Chandrajyoti Singh, she interacted with the engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore, and inquired about the work of FLC.
The District Election Officer said that the district has 1237 control units, 2190 ballot units, and 1290 VVPAT that are being checked during the FLC. She added that each unit comprises of a control unit, a ballot unit, and a VVPAT, which is being checked by conducting mock polls and checking their VVPAT slips.
She said that the process would be completed by November 4 and that the representatives of political parties have also been allowed to see the whole process. She added that these EVMs and VVPATs, after the completion of the process, would be stored in the warehouse safely so that they could be used for the election process, and that the allocation of the machines to the SDMs would be completed by conducting a randomization at that time.
Supervisor of the FLC, Kiran Sharma, Joint Commissioner MC Mohali, Nodal Officer Aashish Kathuria District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer, Tehsildar (Duty Magistrate) Kuldip Singh Dhillon, and Election Tehsildar Mohali Sanjay Kumar were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots