DC reviews impact of edu initiative

Mohali, December 21

Reviewing the impact on learning skills of government school students enrolled under Educational Initiative (Ei)’s Mindspark program, DC Aashika Jain urged teachers to reap maximum benefit from the programme.

She said the programme was aimed at empowering students of Classes 8 to 12 in government schools across Mohali by utilizing Mindspark, a personalised learning software that enhances students’ Math, English and Punjabi language skills.

Jain appreciated the efforts of Ei’s Mindspark program and requested the participating schools to take full support of Mindspark in enhancing learning outcomes of students. Ms Priya Singh, State Head, Mindspark Programme Punjab, provided an overview of the success and challenges of the project.

