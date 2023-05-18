DC reviews Kalka, Pinjore works

Panchkula, May 17
Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni today visited Kalka and Pinjore to review the progress of various development projects and directed officials of the departments concerned to complete them on a priority basis.
She took stock of the construction work of the Surajpur-Baddi bypass and directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and Railway officials to complete the work within the stipulated time frame for smooth movement of traffic.
PWD Executive Engineer (National Highway) Jagwinder Ranga apprised the DC that 90 per cent of the railway underbridge (RUB) work had been completed. He said the remaining work would start on June 1 after getting approval from the Railways.
