DC reviews preparations for Chhath Puja in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula October 26

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma visited the Chhath Ghat on the banks of the Ghaggar river and reviewed the preparations for the state-level Chhath Puja Mahotsav, scheduled to be held on October 27.

Sharma issued necessary directions to officers to ensure the smooth and successful organisation of the celebrations.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend the occasion as the chief guest and participate in the worship of Chhath Maiya and make the first offering (arghya) to the setting sun at the ghat.

During the inspection, Sharma directed the officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees attending the festival.

He further emphasised that proper arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, lighting, security, and other essential amenities should be made so that devotees especially fasting women do not face any inconvenience.

He further instructed officers from all concerned departments to complete their respective tasks within the stipulated timeframe and ensure that the Chhath Puja celebrations are conducted with faith, devotion, and dignity.

Panchkula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chanderkant Kataria, City Magistrate Jagriti, Estate Officer Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran Manav Malik, Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation Panchkula Gaurav Chauhan,Executive Engineer ,Public Health Engineering Department Sameer Sharma, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD) Ashish Chauhan, General Secretary Chhath Puja Committee Inderjit Chaurasia, and other officials from concerned departments were also present.