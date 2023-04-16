DC reviews procurement of wheat at Banur Mandi

Mohali, April 15
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain visited Banur Mandi today to review the progress of wheat procurement.
Till Friday evening, 31,233 metric tonnes of wheat had arrived in the mandis in the district and 30,543 metric tonnes of wheat had been purchased. Out of this, government agencies have procured 28,523 metric tonnes while private agencies bought 2,019 metric tonnes.
According to the official spokesperson, 98 per cent of wheat has been purchased till last evening.
Earlier, during a meeting, Jain issued instructions to officials to speed up the lifting of wheat from mandis. The DC also reviewed the operations related to maintenance of mandis, sanitation arrangements, drinking water, toilets and transportation of wheat from the procurement centre to the storage point.
It may be noted that wheat was sown in 46,000 hectares in the district this year and 1,96,000 MT of the grain is expected. As much as 1,39,053 MT of wheat is likely to arrive at the mandis in the district.
