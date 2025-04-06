DC reviews road decongestion plan

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has directed all stakeholder agencies to expedite the execution of the road decongestion plan, particularly along the busy Airport Road, to provide timely relief to daily commuters.

During a coordination meeting with key stakeholders including MC Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh, GMADA Additional Chief Administrator Amarinder Singh Malhi, representatives of the Chandigarh UT Administration and the Railways, Mittal emphasised that all necessary works and approvals must be accelerated across departments.

She urged the railway authorities to expedite the long-pending approval for the proposed route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport starting from Bawa White House. She also emphasised the importance of constructing two additional underpasses at JLPL Crossing to eliminate persistent traffic bottlenecks.

Representatives from the Chandigarh administration were requested to remove encroachments near Gurdwara Saanjha Sahib to facilitate the construction of a new road junction in the area.

The GMADA engineering wing was instructed to proceed with the proposed four-laning project starting from Ajit Press Road to Sector 74, which will eventually connect to PR-6.

Mittal also acknowledged public concerns regarding the long wait times at traffic lights on Airport Road. She directed MC Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh to coordinate with SP Traffic and ensure synchronisation of traffic signals to reduce stoppage time.She recommended a joint visit by GMADA and the MC officials to survey the proposed routes.