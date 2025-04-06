DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / DC reviews road decongestion plan

DC reviews road decongestion plan

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has directed all stakeholder agencies to expedite the execution of the road decongestion plan, particularly along the busy Airport Road, to provide timely relief to daily commuters. During a coordination meeting with key stakeholders including...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:55 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Komal Mittal. File Photo
Advertisement

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has directed all stakeholder agencies to expedite the execution of the road decongestion plan, particularly along the busy Airport Road, to provide timely relief to daily commuters.

During a coordination meeting with key stakeholders including MC Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh, GMADA Additional Chief Administrator Amarinder Singh Malhi, representatives of the Chandigarh UT Administration and the Railways, Mittal emphasised that all necessary works and approvals must be accelerated across departments.

She urged the railway authorities to expedite the long-pending approval for the proposed route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport starting from Bawa White House. She also emphasised the importance of constructing two additional underpasses at JLPL Crossing to eliminate persistent traffic bottlenecks.

Advertisement

Representatives from the Chandigarh administration were requested to remove encroachments near Gurdwara Saanjha Sahib to facilitate the construction of a new road junction in the area.

The GMADA engineering wing was instructed to proceed with the proposed four-laning project starting from Ajit Press Road to Sector 74, which will eventually connect to PR-6.

Advertisement

Mittal also acknowledged public concerns regarding the long wait times at traffic lights on Airport Road. She directed MC Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh to coordinate with SP Traffic and ensure synchronisation of traffic signals to reduce stoppage time.She recommended a joint visit by GMADA and the MC officials to survey the proposed routes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper