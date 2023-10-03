DC Sarwan honours sanitation workers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 2

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan felicitated 40 sanitation workers—10 from each block—in recognition of their work at the district-level “Swachhta Hi Seva Safai Karmachari Award” function, organised at the Mini Secretariat here today.

The DC honoured the sanitation workers by presenting them with blankets and shawls. Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal and Chief Executive Officer Zila Parishad Gagandeep Singh were also present on the occasion.

Greeting the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Sarwan said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of not only political freedom but also a clean and developed country, and Swacch warriors had played an important role in realising this dream. Varsha Khangwal said Swachh warriors were the pivot of the Swachhta Abhiyan.

#Panchkula