Chandigarh DC, SSP visit ‘critical’ polling stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

A joint visit of critical polling stations in Dhanas village and the area of small flats, Dhanas, was carried out by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur to review the poll preparedness and to check the facilities at polling stations as per instructions of Election Commission.

The DC said a few polling stations have been identified as critical and vulnerable in the UT and senior officers will keep watch on such polling stations. Special emphasis was laid by the DC on proper arrangements at polling stations on the day of polling.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.