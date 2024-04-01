Chandigarh DC, SSP visit ‘critical’ polling stations

Chandigarh, March 31
A joint visit of critical polling stations in Dhanas village and the area of small flats, Dhanas, was carried out by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur to review the poll preparedness and to check the facilities at polling stations as per instructions of Election Commission.
The DC said a few polling stations have been identified as critical and vulnerable in the UT and senior officers will keep watch on such polling stations. Special emphasis was laid by the DC on proper arrangements at polling stations on the day of polling.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge