DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / DC takes note of high-voltage wires in Panchkula village

DC takes note of high-voltage wires in Panchkula village

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma on Monday took cognisance of a complaint regarding bare high-voltage electricity wires hanging over agricultural land in Sarkpur village. Pointing out the severe risk of electrocution during routine ploughing, he directed the UHBVN Executive Engineer to inspect the site immediately and submit an action report at the earliest.

The DC took up the matter while hearing public grievances at the Samadhan Shivir held at the Mini Secretariat auditorium. Concerned officials were directed to resolve the complaints on a priority basis.

Advertisement

The DC said that Samadhan Shivirs, organised on government directions, are held at his office every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon on working days to ensure prompt redressal of residents’ problems. — TNS

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts