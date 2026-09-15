DC takes note of high-voltage wires in Panchkula village

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma on Monday took cognisance of a complaint regarding bare high-voltage electricity wires hanging over agricultural land in Sarkpur village. Pointing out the severe risk of electrocution during routine ploughing, he directed the UHBVN Executive Engineer to inspect the site immediately and submit an action report at the earliest.

The DC took up the matter while hearing public grievances at the Samadhan Shivir held at the Mini Secretariat auditorium. Concerned officials were directed to resolve the complaints on a priority basis.

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The DC said that Samadhan Shivirs, organised on government directions, are held at his office every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon on working days to ensure prompt redressal of residents’ problems. — TNS