DC takes stock of rain damage in Morni, Kalka blocks

DC takes stock of rain damage in Morni, Kalka blocks

At Kaushalya Dam, the DC checked the water level and received a detailed briefing from the officials present
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:49 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
A damaged road in Panchkula.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta today inspected the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the Morni and Kalka blocks.

At Kaushalya Dam, Gupta checked the water level and received a detailed briefing from the officials present. She directed the SDO in charge of dam duty to install a gauge immediately. Later, she visited families living in jhuggis near Kamdhenu Gaushala, interacted with them, and assured them of full support.

Gupta then visited Thapli village in Morni block to assess the landslides and soil erosion and instructed officials to take swift action so that connectivity is not disrupted. She also travelled to Bhud village, reviewed the damage caused by the rains and directed the

Executive Engineer of the Public Health Department to provide water tankers where required and to immediately repair damaged boosters and motors.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal toured several urban areas to review the damage caused by heavy rain today.

He first visited Sectors 26 and 28, where residents reported persistent waterlogging and the collapse of a community centre wall in Sector 28. He instructed Executive Engineer Sumit Malik to immediately start reconstruction work and ensure that the wall is restored without delay.

The Mayor also directed officials to clear stagnant water from parks and roads to prevent inconvenience to residents. Later, he inspected flooding in front of Group Housing Society No 105 in Sector 20. After listening to the concerns of society residents, he assured them of corrective measures.

Schools, colleges to remain shut today

In view of heavy rainfall, the district administration has announced a holiday on September 5 (Friday) for all government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, sports stadiums and anganwadi centres.

